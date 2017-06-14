Important fire safety information following the Grenfell Tower fire

Page Content 1

Fire safety information from housing providers in Lewisham and the London Fire Brigade is copied below.

Lewisham Homes

This is an unprecedented situation and our thoughts are with all those affected by this horrific event. The cause of the fire will not be established for some time. However, we can reassure residents that safety is our top priority. All Lewisham Homes blocks are regularly risk assessed and we work closely with the London Fire Service to ensure they are as safe as possible. We have been investing in fire safety measures for a number of years and are continuing to do so. Once we get more information on what caused the fire to spread at Grenfell Tower, we will do further checks and provide further advice.

In the meantime, we are continuing to advise residents that, in the event of a fire at home, they should follow London Fire Brigade advice.

Hyde Housing

Read their statement here.

L&Q

Read their statement here.

Phoenix Community Housing

Read their statement here.

London Fire Brigade advice on Grenfell Tower and fire safety

At this stage we do not yet know what caused the Grenfell Tower fire. We do not know where it started and we do not know why it spread in the way that it did. This is important to understand for anyone who lives in a high rise property or those advising people living in a similar property.

If you live in a high rise property you are not at more risk of a fire starting, living in a flat is not more dangerous than living in a house.

Advice from London Fire Brigade for people who live in high rise properties or purpose built flats and maisonettes, aside from having a working smoke alarm and taking fire safety precautions, is to make sure you know your escape plan and what to do if there is a fire inside your home or somewhere else in the building.