Holy Cross Catholic Primary School – doubly ‘outstanding’

Holy Cross Primary School in Catford was rated ‘outstanding’ following recent inspections by Ofsted and the Education Commission, Catholic Diocese of Southwark.

The school held a celebratory event on 3 January to recognise the hard work of children and staff that led to the school achieving the highest possible rating – twice.

The fun day included games, prizes and lots of ice cream and was topped off with a special guest, ITV’s ‘Dance, Dance, Dance’ star, Duanne Lamonte – who got the whole school dancing.