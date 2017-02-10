 Lewisham Council - Holy Cross Catholic Primary School – doubly ‘outstanding’
Published on 10 February 2017

Holy Cross Primary School in Catford was rated ‘outstanding’ following recent inspections by Ofsted and the Education Commission, Catholic Diocese of Southwark.

The school held a celebratory event on 3 January to recognise the hard work of children and staff that led to the school achieving the highest possible rating – twice.

The fun day included games, prizes and lots of ice cream and was topped off with a special guest, ITV’s ‘Dance, Dance, Dance’ star, Duanne Lamonte – who got the whole school dancing.

 

 

