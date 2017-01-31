Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration

Page Content 1

​Lewisham marked Holocaust Memorial Day 2017 with a special commemorative event involving a young people’s production and speeches from local faith leaders, at the Rivoli Ballroom in Brockley on 29 January.

Former MP Lord Alf Dubs and Olivia Marks-Woldmon, chief executive of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust attended the event.

This year’s theme was ‘How can life go on?'.

Young people from local schools put on a production reflecting the theme, which included dance, drama, poetry and speeches.

Lord Alfred Dubs, who was a child refugee from Czechoslovakia and travelled on the Kindertransport to the UK, recently persuaded the Government to agree to an amendment to the Immigration Act 2016. It now includes taking in unaccompanied refugee children affected by the European migrant crisis.

Readers at the service included: Sir Steve Bullock, Cllr Pauline Morridson, Reverend David Rome, Catford Synagogue, Olivia Marks-Woldman, Lord Alfred Dubs, Reverend Charles Pickstone, St Laurence Church, Catford, Rachel Levy, Auschwitz survivor, and Liane Segal, who also travelled to the UK on the Kindertransport.