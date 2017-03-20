Former Master of the Rolls appointed to lead the New Bermondsey/Surrey Canal Independent Inquiry

Page Content 1

​Former Master of the Rolls and Supreme Court judge, the Right Honourable Lord John Dyson, will carry out an independent inquiry into matters related to Lewisham Council's proposed compulsory purchase order of land at New Bermondsey/Surrey Canal.

On 22 February 2017 Lewisham Council decided to establish an independent inquiry, and that it should be led by someone independent of all parties involved, with the integrity and authority to carry out the review in the rigorous, open-minded and unbiased manner that the public will expect. Accordingly, the Council agreed unanimously to approach the Chairman of the Bar to appoint a skilled and independent person. The Chairman of the Bar, Andrew Langdon QC, has appointed Lord Dyson.

The Independent Inquiry will begin in April 2017 with a view to reporting before the end of the calendar year. The report will be made public. The scope of the Inquiry was agreed by a meeting of Lewisham's Full Council on 22 February and can be found here.

Notes:

1.The September 2016 CPO decision has no force and cannot be implemented. Any regeneration of New Bermondsey/Surrey Canal will require a completely new and fresh decision by the Council.

2. Lord Dyson was Master of the Rolls (President of the Court of Appeal of England and Wales and Head of Civil Justice) for four years until he retired in October 2016. He was a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom from April 2010 until October 2012. He was a Lord Justice of the Court of Appeal of England and Wales from 2001 until 2010 (and Deputy Head of Civil Justice from 2003 until 2006). He was a judge of the High Court of England and Wales from 1993 until 2001 and the judge in charge of the Technology and Construction Court from 1998 until 2001. He was also a Recorder from 1986 until 1993.

Lord Dyson was appointed QC in 1982 and in 1986 became Head of 39 Essex Chambers, a position he held until 1993 when he was appointed to the High Court.

In his long judicial career, he decided many cases across the whole range of civil law, including contract, construction and commercial law, general common law, international law, and public and human rights law. Many of his judgments are reported in the Law Reports and are frequently cited as precedents.

Lord Dyson is a Visiting Professor at University College, London and Queen Mary, London. He has honorary doctorates from University College, London and the Universities of Leeds and Essex.