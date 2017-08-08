New food waste bins delivered to Lewisham residents

Page Content 1

​The first of 80,000 food waste bins were delivered to Lewisham residents this week ahead of big changes to waste collection services in two months' time.

In October 2017 a new weekly food waste collection service will be launched alongside the fortnightly collection of non-recyclable rubbish for most homes in Lewisham.

In August and September most Lewisham residents who currently have their own rubbish and recycling wheelie bins and live in a house (or a flat in a converted house) will receive a small outdoor food waste bin, a smaller indoor kitchen caddy and two leaflets which explain the new service. This follows a letter from the Mayor of Lewisham (PDF) to 80,000 Lewisham households in July which explained the big changes to waste collection services.

Councillor Rachel Onikosi, Cabinet Member for the Public Realm, said: 'Our new food waste service will make it easier for Lewisham residents to recycle more. In Lewisham 38% of rubbish in black bins is food waste, but if residents recycle, compost or use our garden waste collection service only 11% of their rubbish needs to go in the black bin.

'The new food waste service is another example of our determination to make Lewisham the best place to live, work and learn in London, despite the Government’s decision to cut funding for Lewisham Council by 63%.'

In our Let’s Talk Rubbish consultation (PDF) 67% of Lewisham residents asked us to introduce a food waste service and 94% said it was important to recycle more.