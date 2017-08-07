Flagship community hubs officially open

Page Content 1

Three new flagship community hubs, which bring a number of important local services for residents together in one place and open up more facilities for community use, were officially opened by Sir Steve Bullock, Mayor of Lewisham, on 27 July 2017.

For the first time in Lewisham, day care services for adults with learning disabilities, advice and information support and space for voluntary and community groups have been brought together under one roof, helping to facilitate better partnership working, the sharing of resources and bringing the community together.

The community hubs are the result of our vision to give a new lease of life to underused council buildings by transforming them into key community assets.

The Mulberry Centre in New Cross has a dedicated area for the council-run challenging needs service, space for voluntary and community organisations, and is developing social enterprise initiatives such as a tuck shop run by adults with learning disabilities.

The Leemore Centre in Lewisham will host the borough’s main advice and information hub. Advice Lewisham, a network of the borough’s main free advice providers will be based here, giving high-quality support to residents. There is also a public space with WIFI and computer access and help with technology is provided by volunteers through the Go-On digital scheme.

The Sydenham Centre (formerly known as the Naborhood Centre) features a mix of local organisations, events and activities with a focus on the arts, dance, film and wellbeing. Ignition Brewery provides training and employment opportunities for adults with learning difficulties.

Since they opened to the public last year, the community hubs have proved popular and become a key part of the community.

Sir Steve Bullock, Mayor of Lewisham, said 'I’m absolutely delighted to officially open these community hubs. They have already become a focal point for the community and play an integral part in giving residents easy access to local services and bringing residents together to socialise, access advice and support and gain new skills.

'I’d like to give my profound thanks to our fantastic voluntary and community partners, who are playing a vital role in the success of these hubs. I sincerely hope that they continue to be an asset to future as well as current residents.'