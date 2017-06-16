Lewisham Council staff to support Grenfell Tower fire residents

Page Content 1

Sir Steve Bullock, Mayor of Lewisham, has issued the following statement on the Grenfell Tower fire and the support we are offering to people affected by the fire.

The terrible consequences of the fire at Grenfell Tower have shocked us all and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and those who have lost their homes.

Although it will take time for the full causes to emerge, I am clear that we need to very quickly assess the implications for the high rise and tower blocks in our borough. Kevin Sheehan, the Executive Director responsible for housing, has written to me today outlining the steps we are taking.

We have been in constant contact with the various housing providers in Lewisham in the last couple of days and we will be writing to them all to get their assurance that risk assessments will be carried out as soon as possible. We are prepared to offer whatever advice and support might be necessary to ensure this happens. As further lessons and recommendations emerge from this terrible tragedy we will respond accordingly.

We have today sent a number of officers to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea to help their staff in running rest centres and supporting residents made homeless by the fire. We stand ready to offer further support along with our fellow boroughs across London. We are also encouraging those residents who want to help to donate to the Grenfell Tower Appeal set up by the Kensington and Chelsea Foundation.