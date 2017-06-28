Cladding to be removed from two buildings in Lewisham

Page Content 1

​Lewisham Council and Lewisham Homes have ordered the removal of cladding from two buildings in New Cross following advice from the London Fire Brigade.

The two buildings are:

1–48 Hatfield Close, SE14

49–96 Hatfield Close, SE14.

Contact details for affected residents

Lewisham Homes has written to all affected residents who live in the buildings about the cladding removal work and has a dedicated team to answer questions by phone: 0800 028 2028 and email: housingmanagement@lewishamhomes.org.uk.

Additional fire safety measures

Additional fire safety measures are being introduced to the properties this week, including a 24-hour fire patrol service.

Sir Steve Bullock, Mayor of Lewisham, said: ‘Following the results of government fire safety tests, we have ordered the removal of external cladding from two buildings in New Cross. I am satisfied, on the advice of Lewisham Homes and London Fire Brigade, that there is no need to evacuate any buildings. The removal of the cladding will be done with the minimum of inconvenience to residents. Safety is our top priority and we are considering extending Lewisham Homes' sprinkler programme to include our tower blocks, guided by advice from the London Fire Brigade.'

Andrew Potter, Chief Executive at Lewisham Homes, said: 'We are working closely with the London Fire Brigade to ensure residents are safe in their homes and will put 24-hour fire safety patrols into each of the buildings. While this important work takes place to remove cladding we will work hard to minimise the impact on the lives of people who live in the affected buildings.'

Are the buildings where cladding is being removed safe to live in?

Yes. On the advice of London Fire Brigade and Lewisham Homes there is no need to evacuate any buildings while the external cladding from the two buildings is removed. We are working closely with the London Fire Brigade to ensure residents are safe in their homes and will put 24-hour fire safety patrols into each of the buildings.

What should residents in the affected properties do?

Lewisham Homes is working with the London Fire Brigade to ensure residents are safe in their homes. 24-hour fire patrols will be deployed in each of the properties.

If you live in one of the buildings where cladding is being removed and have a question please call: 0800 028 2028 or email: housingmanagement@lewishamhomes.org.uk.

Lewisham Homes has written to every resident in the affected buildings to share fire safety advice and to invite them to a public meeting where they can ask questions about the removal of the cladding.

How can I reduce the risk of a fire in my property?

Please follow the London Fire Brigade advice and install a smoke alarm, try to keep to one plug per socket and don’t leave your mobile phone charging overnight, especially on your bed or under your pillow.

What action has been taken in Lewisham on fire safety since Grenfell Tower fire?

Every Lewisham Home building has been risk assessed by a specialist contractor and as an extra precaution extra fire-safety inspections have been carried out. Lewisham Homes has also written to every resident with safety advice and staff have visited tower blocks to meet residents and answer their questions.