Business rates discount scheme consultation

Page Content 1

The Government is providing funding to local councils to set up a discount scheme for businesses that are affected by a rise in their business rates in 2017–18. We are consulting businesses and organisations about how best to use this funding.

Background on the government funding In the March 2017 budget the Government announced measures to help businesses affected by increases in their business rate bills in 2017–18.

The measures include making £300million, over four years, available for councils to set up their own discount scheme for businesses affected by the increase. In the Government’s draft funding proposal, just under £2million has been allocated to Lewisham Council.

Complete the consultation about our proposed discount scheme

We want your feedback about how we can best use our funding as part of our draft discount scheme.

Complete the consultation about our business rates discount scheme by 31 August.