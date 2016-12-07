Mayor of Lewisham Business Award winners

Page Content 1

​Three local businesses have been awarded Mayor of Lewisham Business Awards in the latest round.

Winners included Blackheath-based IT software management company Wauton Samuel who picked up an award in the Creative Digital Entrepreneur category; Ladywell-based butcher's Heckstall and Smith who won an award for best New Business; and sustainable energy cooperative South East London Community Energy (SELCE), who won a best Social Enterprise award.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) sponsor the awards and their Regional Director, Steve Warwick, presented the New Business award to Heckstall and Smith.

Chairman of Wauton Samuel, David Waugh, said: 'We are truly thrilled to have won this award. We are very committed to our work with schools in Lewisham and other London boroughs so it is fantastic to have been recognised in this way.'

Owner of Heckstall and Smith, Callum Heckstall-Smith, said: 'Our community makes us, so it’s an honour to be recognised by the Mayor of Lewisham for what we have brought to our home borough.'

Co-Director of SELCE, Camilla Berens, said: 'We are delighted that the Mayor has personally commended our success in installing solar arrays on seven local primary schools as well as our work to reduce fuel poverty in Lewisham through the advice and support we give at our pop-up energy cafes.'

The business awards are an opportunity for local businesses to celebrate their successes and increase their profile within the community. The awards are open to any business in the borough and nominations can be made by anyone.

Business Awards 2017

Nominations for the next round of the Business Awards can be made online at www.lewisham.gov.uk/businessawards by 9 March 2017.