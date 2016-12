Page Content 1

Following yesterday’s (19 December) tragic event in Charlottenburg, which is located in our twin town of Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf, Berlin, Sir Steve Bullock, Mayor of Lewisham, has written to his counterpart to express condolences on behalf of the Council and people of Lewisham.

As a mark of respect the German flag will be flown at half-mast outside the Civic Suite, Catford.

Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf has been twinned with Lewisham since 1968.