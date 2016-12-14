Beckenham Place Park gets £4.9m funding

Page Content 1

Beckenham Place Park, south east London’s biggest park, got a multi-million pound boost today (14 December) with the news that our stage 2 proposals have been approved and a further £4.7m has been released by the Heritage Lottery Fund and Big Lottery Fund to implement a major restoration programme.

We will now press ahead with ambitious plans to conserve and enhance Beckenham Place Park, attracting more people of all ages to visit the park and celebrate its cultural heritage and ecological importance.

Beckenham Place Park comprises 95 hectares of parkland and includes four listed buildings – the Mansion House (Grade II*), Stables and gatehouses (all Grade II). Each of these buildings needs considerable investment. While this funding will enable some restoration work to three of the listed buildings, we will be seeking other funding options to restore and preserve the Mansion House.

The £4.7m funding (which follows an initial £200,000 development grant) will be used for park-wide redevelopment so that the borough’s largest open space offers different activities and attracts many more visitors to enjoy the outdoors and the natural setting.

Restored features and new attractions funded through the grant include:

restoration of the Georgian lake

habitat enhancements including wet woodland area

a new café in the restored listed stables

restoration of elements of the historic landscape – pleasure gardens, courtyard and carriage drive to the Mansion House

extensive education opportunities – ecological education for children and adults, horticulture and curriculum studies in geography, history and science

community food growing

reinstated orchards

restoration of the Gardener’s Cottage to serve as a volunteering hub

kayaking, open water swimming, mountain biking, adventure play

small-scale community events to commercial film, music and arts events

new cycling tracks, accessible walking routes, 5km running route, trim trail and skate park

two new children’s play areas. Sir Steve Bullock, Mayor of Lewisham, said: 'I am absolutely thrilled that we have been awarded this funding to significantly improve Beckenham Place Park. For many years we have sought to find ways to unlock the potential of this wonderful park and now, thanks to the Heritage Lottery Fund’s Parks for People initiative, we will be able to do that.

'I’d like to thank everyone involved – from council staff, to community leaders to local residents – for their hard work and commitment to this long-held vision for the park that we are now closer to achieving.'

Councillor Rachel Onikosi, Lewisham Cabinet Member for the Public Realm, said: 'We are delighted that the Heritage Lottery Fund believes in our vision for this fantastic park and has endorsed our improvement plans by awarding us this funding.