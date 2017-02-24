Apprenticeship vacancies in the construction industry

Page Content 1

Tideway East is on the look-out for Lewisham residents aged 16 or over, to start or restart their career in construction.

What is on offer?

Apprenticeships on offer at Tideway East include:

Civil Engineering

Electrical

Site Supervisor

Piling

Technician

Administration

Search for specific career profiles using the Go Construct career A-Z

Who can apply?

You can apply if you:

are 16 years old or over (no upper age limit applies)

are a Lewisham resident

have the right to work in the UK

have good work ethic with a passion to work in construction.

How do I apply?

To apply please send a CV to jobsbrokerage@buildlondon.org and use the following reference TEApprentice in the subject line of your email.

Deadline for applications

12 noon on Thursday 23 March 2017.

What happens next?

You will receive a telephone screening and be invited to come to an information day on Thursday 30 March 2017.

Please note: drug and alcohol testing is compulsory and will be undertaken on the first day of employment.