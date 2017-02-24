 Lewisham Council - Apprenticeships in the construction industry
Apprenticeship vacancies in the construction industry

Published on 24 February 2017

Tideway East is on the look-out for Lewisham residents aged 16 or over, to start or restart their career in construction.  

 

What is on offer?

 Apprenticeships on offer at Tideway East include:

  • Civil Engineering
  • Electrical
  • Site Supervisor
  • Piling
  • Technician
  • Administration

Search for specific career profiles using the Go Construct career A-Z

Who can apply?

You can apply if you:

  • are 16 years old or over (no upper age limit applies)
  • are a Lewisham resident
  • have the right to work in the UK
  • have good work ethic with a passion to work in construction.

How do I apply?

To apply please send a CV to jobsbrokerage@buildlondon.org and use the following reference TEApprentice in the subject line of your email.

Deadline for applications

12 noon on Thursday 23 March 2017.

What happens next?

You will receive a telephone screening and be invited to come to an information day on Thursday 30 March 2017.

Please note: drug and alcohol testing is compulsory and will be undertaken on the first day of employment.

Contact

Local Labour and Business Scheme
Tel:
020 8314 9306/3630

Email:

 

