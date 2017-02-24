Apprenticeship vacancies in the construction industry

Tideway East is on the look-out for Lewisham residents aged 16 or over, to start or restart their career in construction.
What is on offer?
Apprenticeships on offer at Tideway East include:
- Civil Engineering
- Electrical
- Site Supervisor
- Piling
- Technician
- Administration
Search for specific career profiles using the Go Construct career A-Z
Who can apply?
You can apply if you:
- are 16 years old or over (no upper age limit applies)
- are a Lewisham resident
- have the right to work in the UK
- have good work ethic with a passion to work in construction.
How do I apply?
To apply please send a CV to jobsbrokerage@buildlondon.org and use the following reference TEApprentice in the subject line of your email.
Deadline for applications
12 noon on Thursday 23 March 2017.
What happens next?
You will receive a telephone screening and be invited to come to an information day on Thursday 30 March 2017.
Please note: drug and alcohol testing is compulsory and will be undertaken on the first day of employment.