Looking to start your career in construction?

Tideway East is looking for Lewisham residents to start or restart their construction careers.

Tideway will be running a pre-employment programme from the 30 January 2017 to the 3 March 2017.

The pre-employment programme will include:

training for a CSCS card, and foundation training for CPCS (plant and vehicle marshalling)

work experience placements on one of our London based sites

guaranteed interviews for positions including, general construction labourers, traffic marshalls and construction site cleaners.

Application

You can apply if you:

are over 18 years of age

live in Lewisham

have the right to work in the UK

have a good work ethic with a passion to work in construction

are available for an assessment day on 26 January 2017.

All candidates will be guaranteed an interview and live jobs are available.

To apply email your CV to jobsbrokerage@buildlondon.org and put the following reference into the subject box of your email: 'TEPreEmployment'.

Deadline

Friday 20 January 2017 at 12pm

Assessment day

You will receive a telephone screening and will be invited to an assessment day that will take place on 26 January 2017.

Drug and alcohol testing

Drug and alcohol testing is compulsory and will be undertaken during the assessment day.