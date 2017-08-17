A-level stars achieve great results again

Page Content 1

Many of Lewisham’s teenagers are today celebrating some excellent A-level results which will see more students heading off to top universities later this year, including Cambridge, Oxford and University College London.

There have been individual success stories across schools and colleges in the borough.

Sydenham and Forest Hill Sixth Form (SFH6) student Anwell El-Mouly, 18, gained 2A*s and 1A and will be going to University College London in October to study Economics. Fellow student Thomas Lupton, 18, achieved 1A* and 2As and will be studying Chemical Engineering at Bath University. Erten Mustafa, 18, achieved 1A and 2Bs and will be studying Accounting and Finance at Sussex University.

Mike Sullivan, Headteacher, Forest Hill School, said: 'We have had a 9 per cent increase in the number of students achieving A* to B grades. We have a student taking up a place at Oxford and another at Cambridge University. This year’s results show what attending an inner London all ability school can achieve. We are remarkably proud of all our students.'

Sedgehill School is also celebrating an excellent set of A-level and BTEC results. The overall grades show significant improvement on the previous year and many students are taking up offers to continue their studies at university.

Notable achievements include Adam Driver who gained 1A and 2Bs and is reading Maths at the University of York; Keisha Stewart who achieved Distinction* grades and is undertaking an apprenticeship; Jade Joseph who achieved two Distinction*grades and a Distinction grade and is reading Sports Therapy at the University of East London.

Andrew Milliken, Head of School, said: 'I am delighted that so many students have achieved high grades in their studies this year. This is testament to their dedication and the skill and commitment of their teachers. On behalf of us all at Sedgehill School, I would like to wish each student good luck and a successful future.'