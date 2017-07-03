24-hour travel coming to the borough

Page Content 1

​Travelling around the capital at night is set to become easier as the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, announced services between New Cross Gate and Dalston Junction on the London Overground will run 24 hours at weekends.

Night services will start operating on the London Overground on Fridays and Saturdays from December 2017 and will be extended to Highbury & Islington next year.

Sir Steve Bullock, Mayor of Lewisham, said: 'It’s brilliant news that 24-hour night services are coming to Lewisham. A 24-hour London Overground service will open up the capital for residents who work late into the night and for those who enjoy the amazing nightlife and culture in our city.'